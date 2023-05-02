JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As summer quickly approaches and people prepare to travel, organizations are encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for scammers.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Mississippi sees an influx of scams each year between the months of May and July.

Millennials and Gen Z are also feeling the impact as artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, which makes it more difficult to spot scams.

“The spoofing on the phones with when the phone number comes up, it tells us ‘Gov’ or it will say ‘Madison County’ or say ‘Official.’ So, you may just know that they can change that number to make it look whatever they want,” said John O’Hara, CEO of BBB Mississippi.

He encouraged consumers to do their homework before booking their vacations by using the following tips:

Observe reviews and ratings

Pay with a credit card instead of a debit card

Be careful with personal information