JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As drought conditions continue throughout the state, residents will likely see more insects inside and outside of their homes.

According to Urban Desert Pest Control, insects are cold-blooded, so they rely on the outside temperature for heat. When it is warmer outside, they are more active and visible to homeowners.

Below are tips from Lowes.com on how to get rid of or reduce the amount of ten common pests around your home.

Ants

Most of the 20 species of house ants in the U.S. can be eliminated by setting out traps or bait that contains boric acid. It is often listed as orthoboric acid on the packaging.

Centipedes

Centipedes are attracted to moisture, so dry out damp areas where they usually thrive, like garages, porches and basements. Fix any plumbing leaks, seal foundation cracks, and consider purchasing a dehumidifier.

Cockroaches

For these resilient bugs, chemical control will likely be needed. Look for bait or traps that contain boric acid or other chemical poisons.

Crickets

Place a strip of duct tape, sticky side up, on the floor near where you hear crickets. The bugs will be attracted and get stuck to the tape.

Fleas

Although airborne and hopping fleas are annoying, Lowe’s recommends focusing on killing flea eggs in carpets and fabrics. Launder all fabric items in hot water, especially pet bedding, rugs, pillow covers, and slipcovers. If laundering doesn’t fix the problem, move on to chemical solutions. Bathe pets with flea-killing shampoo and apply a flea-preventing treatment recommended by your veterinarian.

Houseflies

Lowe’s recommends relying on old-fashioned fly swatters and sticky strips and avoiding using toxic chemical sprays if possible. If you choose to use them, follow the directions closely.

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes breed rapidly in standing water. Get rid of anything that can collect and hold rainwater, and dry out pools of water inside and outside your home. Fill uneven patches of ground in your yard with well-draining topsoil.

Moths

If you see white moths inside, larvae are probably living elsewhere in your home, eating fabrics and creating “moth holes.” Use pheromone traps to catch any flying moths and then kill larvae in fabrics with extreme heat by washing in hot water and drying in a hot dryer, or use extreme cold by putting fabric in the freezer for at least four hours. Store garments alongside cedar accessories or mothballs to prevent future infestations.

Spiders

Lowe’s recommends not to kill spiders, as they function as natural pest control. Spiders can kill and consume their weight in other insects daily.

Instead:

Vacuum webs and egg sacs. Shake the vacuum canister outdoors and run water through any removable vacuum hoses. Or wrap the vacuum filter bag in a plastic garbage sack and discard it.

Capture a spider under an inverted glass and slide a sheet of paper underneath. Carry the trapped spider outside and release it.

Termites

Termite infestations are typically in your home’s wood structures and deep in the ground that surrounds your home. Seek professional advice as soon as you see a termite or any sign of termite damage, especially weak wood, shed wings and termite tubes.