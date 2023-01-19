JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s been an increase in children mistaking marijuana gummies for candy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports between 2017 and 2021, there’s been an increase in the number of children consuming edibles or food products infused with marijuana.

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is a nonprofit group that helps certify people who are looking for medical cannabis. Due to the increase of children mistaking gummies for candy, Angie Calhoun explains what medical cannabis is supposed to look like.

“As far as the shape of our medical cannabis edibles, the law clearly states that it has to be a geometric shape. It can’t be something that’s cute and attractive to children like a gummy worm or a gummy bear. It has to be a square or a circle, but never ever will the product be shaped in a form that’s attractive to young children and nor should the packaging be attractive to children,” said Calhoun, the founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance.

Calhoun also explained the Lockbox It campaign, which is a metal case with a dial. It’s designed to keep children from getting into medication.

“No matter how bad our patients are feeling, they can put their medical cannabis or any other pharmaceutical drug in this lockbox, flick the dial. It is secure and safe for our children,” she said.

She said her Medicaid patients, disabled veterans and first responders get a lockbox. She is also trying to get dispensaries on board.