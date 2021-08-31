How to nominate a teacher for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) said nominations and applications will be accepted for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award is the highest honor the United States gives to teachers of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science.

Two Mississippi kindergarten through grade 6 teachers will be selected for the 2021-22 PAEMST award cycle. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science education.

Parents, students, fellow educators, or members of the public can nominate a K-6 teacher who teaches science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or computer science as part of their teaching responsibilities. Teachers may also nominate themselves. Nominations will be accepted until January 7, 2022. Teachers must complete the application process by February 6, 2022.

“There are countless Mississippi teachers who are worthy of this national recognition,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I encourage families and colleagues to nominate any teacher with a passion for teaching and learning. Teachers who have made a positive impact on student achievement and the professional learning environment in their schools can also nominate themselves.”