JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) encouraged firework safety this Independence Day whether at home or at a firework show.

“The SFMO performs pyrotechnic inspections for shows that are performed on state owned properties,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “It’s up to you to set your own safety standards when shooting fireworks at home. That means using common sense, never pointing fireworks at another person, and disposing of fireworks in water to prevent fire.”

According to officials, fireworks were involved in more than 15,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospitals in 2020.

Chaney suggests you follow these safety tips: