JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As energy costs increase this time of the year for many, there are things you can do to stay warm and save money.

The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting cooler, even in Mississippi. It will take more energy to stay comfortable inside your home. But according to experts, there are things you can do now to reduce your energy costs.

Do a home energy audit. It’ll tell you how efficient your heating system is and where your home is wasting energy. Your utility company may offer free or low-cost energy assessments, or refer you to someone who does. You also can check with your state or local government energy or weatherization office for recommendations, or visit energysavers.gov for more resources.

Seal air leaks around windows, doors, and places where pipes and wires come through walls. Check existing caulking and weatherstripping for gaps or cracks.

Check ducts for holes and gaps where sections have separated and air may be leaking. You can seal some leaks yourself with mastic sealant or metal tape (don't use duct tape).

Bring your insulation up to DOE-recommended levels where your energy assessment shows it's needed.

Lower your thermostat before you go to bed or head out for the day, or get a programmable thermostat to do it automatically.

Check filters to see if they need to be cleaned or replaced.

Consider a budget-billing program. While you won't pay less, your costs will be spread evenly over the year, protecting your budget from seasonal spikes. If you're on a fixed income or have trouble paying your utility bills, contact your utility company. There may be energy assistance plans.

Comparison shop. If you use heating oil, shop around to make sure you're getting a good price. If you live where you can choose your natural gas provider, comparison shop for gas prices.

For those who need more profound assistance to follow the steps above or even keep the lights on, below are steps to take.

Mississippi Weatherization Assistance Program

Another avenue available to some is government assistance programs. For instance, the Mississippi Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) helps improve the conditions of eligible low-income clients’ homes. It helps to reduce home heating and cooling costs by improving energy efficiency and ensuring health and safety. Preference may be given to:

Seniors (60 years of age and older) People with disabilities Households with children aged five and under High residential energy users Households with a high energy burden

The Weatherization Assistance Program is available to individuals who are within 200 percent of the current Federal Poverty Guidelines. The Mississippi Department of Human Services oversees the program. Visit their website for more information on this and other state programs.

Utility Bill Payment Assistance

Mississippi Power, Centerpoint Energy, Atmos Energy, and Entergy offer programs that can help people stay warm and keep the lights on. It assists those within a variety of circumstances, including those with pressing medical needs, seniors and more. It connects those through state programs and non-profit agencies that seek to support those who need resources. For more information, visit psc.ms.gov.