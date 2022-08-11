JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management want to remind drivers not to drive around school buses or garbage trucks.
They said both tend to slow traffic while performing their duties, and there’s a risk of accidents if drivers are distracted.
“Safety is one of our core values. Keeping everyone, including customers, drivers and those in our community safe is our top priority,” said WM Gulf Coast Safety Manager Tony Franco. “As we begin the new school year, WM encourages drivers to take precautionary measures in order to keep our families, team members and students safe on the road.”
Here are some tips to keep everyone safe as we head back to school:
- Keep a safe distance from the truck – at least 15 feet. Never climb on the truck.
- Vehicles like WM trucks make frequent stops and often back-up, so don’t follow the truck closely while walking, running, biking or skating. Stay alert and listen for the back-up alarm with “beep-beep-beep” sounds.
- There are several areas where the visibility is restricted for the driver. If you cannot see the driver’s eyes, they most likely cannot see you.
- It takes service vehicles about twice as long to stop as a passenger car. Always keep a safe distance from a truck.
- Every WM truck is equipped with a back-up alarm. If you hear this sound or see the white back-up lights, be sure to move out of the way of the truck.