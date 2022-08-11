JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management want to remind drivers not to drive around school buses or garbage trucks.

They said both tend to slow traffic while performing their duties, and there’s a risk of accidents if drivers are distracted.

“Safety is one of our core values. Keeping everyone, including customers, drivers and those in our community safe is our top priority,” said WM Gulf Coast Safety Manager Tony Franco. “As we begin the new school year, WM encourages drivers to take precautionary measures in order to keep our families, team members and students safe on the road.”

Here are some tips to keep everyone safe as we head back to school: