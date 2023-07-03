When to replace your fishing reel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As thousands of Mississippians take advantage of the free-fishing day at nearly four dozen state-owned lakes on Tuesday, July 4, fishing safety remains priceless.

The National Park Service provides tips for avid and novice fishermen alike.

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life Jacket when you are near the water.

Designate a water watcher for children and poor swimmers.

Use sunscreen and wear sun protection gear to guard against UV damage to the skin.

Be mindful of your surroundings when casting your fishing hook into the water.

Get out of the water if you get cold. Hypothermia can begin in water that is 80 degrees or colder.

Find shelter if thunderstorms form and seek higher ground if water levels rise.

Use caution when walking or wading in the water.

Assess swiftly moving water before entering or crossing.

Consult local tide tables and pay attention to tidal behavior.

Be mindful of dangerous wildlife like bears, which may appear around areas with many fish.

Use fish cleaning stations, if available, and dispose of fish remains.

Tips for fishing practices and safety for children are in the NPS’ Let’s Go Fishing Booklet. Adults can also learn a thing or two with the NPS Trip Planning Guide. If you plan to hike to your fishing spot, click here. For more information, visit the National Park Service’s website.