PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to participate in the ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill.
During the self-led drill, participants will practice the three essential actions to take during an earthquake, which are to:
- DROP to the ground.
- Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk if possible, protecting your head and neck.
- HOLD ON until the shaking stops.
The drill will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 10:19 a.m.
Individuals and organizations can register for the ‘Great ShakeOut’ online. Once registered, participants will receive more information on how to plan their drill and additional earthquake preparedness tips.
Although only a small number of earthquakes have been centered in Mississippi, the state has been affected by numerous shocks from neighboring states, particularly along the ‘New Madrid Seismic Zone.’