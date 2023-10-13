PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to participate in the ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill.

During the self-led drill, participants will practice the three essential actions to take during an earthquake, which are to:

DROP to the ground. Take COVER under a sturdy table or desk if possible, protecting your head and neck. HOLD ON until the shaking stops.

The drill will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Individuals and organizations can register for the ‘Great ShakeOut’ online. Once registered, participants will receive more information on how to plan their drill and additional earthquake preparedness tips.

Although only a small number of earthquakes have been centered in Mississippi, the state has been affected by numerous shocks from neighboring states, particularly along the ‘New Madrid Seismic Zone.’