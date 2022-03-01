JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Six Mississippi Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are in the running to win one of 30 grants offered by the Home Depot.

The Home Depot is providing $1 million in grants for campus improvements at HBCUs nationwide. The grants are part of The Home Depot’s Retool Your School program. The 30 grants range from $20,000 to $75,000 per school.

Vote for a Mississippi HBCU on Twitter and Instagram by using the school’s designated hashtag in a post. The following schools are in the running:

  • Jackson State University: #RYSJACKSON
  • Tougaloo College: #RYSTOUGALOO
  • Alcorn State University: #RYSALCORN
  • Coahoma Community College: #RYSCOAHOMA
  • Mississippi Valley State University: #RYSMVSU
  • Rust College: #RYSRUST

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 27.