OKOLONA, Miss. (WJTV) – Howard Lafayette Miskelly passed away on Saturday, July 16 just one day before his 97th birthday.

Miskelly was born July 17, 1925, in Faulkner, Mississippi. After he graduated from Faulkner High School, Miskelly was drafted into World War II in 1943.

When he returned home, Miskelly attended college at Union University on a basketball scholarship. He later transferred to Mississippi State University.

After marrying his wife, Letha Ann Street, Miskelly moved to Okolona in 1952 and opened Howard’s Department Store. They owned and operated the store for 40 years.

Miskelly was appointed to the Veterans Administration Board, served on the board for Mississippi School for The Deaf and Blind, and was the President of the Mississippi Retail Association. His last years were spent in West Point.

Miskelly is survived by his wife, his five children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Okolona on Monday July 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A celebration of Miskelly’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist West Point with visitation preceding the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Okolona (201 West Main Street, Okolona, MS 38860) or the First Presbyterian Church of West Point (PO Box 366, West Point, MS 39773).