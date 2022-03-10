STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will debut a new opportunity this summer for students to gain an in-depth understanding of human motivation through exposure to humanities-related courses.

The June 12-17 on-campus Humanities Camp includes residence hall housing and a meal plan. Open to 24 rising high school juniors and seniors, school counselors may nominate up to two students per school. Nomination forms are due March 18.

“Our 2022 theme for Humanities Camp is ‘Understanding Mississippi to Write the Future,’ and we hope our 24 school-nominated scholars will develop, nurture and apply their critical- and creative-thinking skills while being introduced to a variety of humanities topics presented by experts in their fields,” said L. Abigail Voller, camp coordinator and an instructor in MSU’s English department.