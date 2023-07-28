HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) said they received a report from the Humphreys County School District about suspected fraud with the use of the district’s gas cards for transportation.

The district also alerted the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the State Auditor’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

District officials reported they discovered the suspected fraud during an analysis of rising expenditures for school buses. Once district officials discovered the irregularities, they reported the issue to MDE and law enforcement officials. They also canceled the existing gas cards.

“District officials took swift action to stop and report the suspected fraud,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDE and district leaders take seriously any suspicion of fraud and are eager to assist the investigation through to its conclusion.”