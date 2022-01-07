Hunters, landowners can join chronic wasting disease forum

MSU Extension faculty and specialists will gather input on how Chronic Wasting Disease affects hunting leases and land values during a meeting Jan. 13. (Photo by Kevin Hudson/ MSU Extension Service)

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hunters and landowners in Mississippi are invited to an upcoming group discussion on chronic wasting disease.

“White-Tailed Deer and Chronic Wasting Disease: Hunter and Landowner Group Discussion” will be hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service January 13 at the Extension office in Marshall County.

MSU Extension faculty and specialists will gather input on how the deer disease affects hunting leases and land values through structured question-and-answer sessions with participants on their perceptions and experiences.

The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m. and end no later than 2:00 p.m. The MSU Extension office in Marshall County is located at 120 South Spring Street in Holly Springs. A free lunch will be included for participants.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation and to RSVP, please contact Shaun Tanger at 225-397-6882 or email smt489@msstate.edu. The registration deadline is January 10 at 5:00 p.m. An RSVP is required to attend.