Huntington Ingalls awarded $70.8M to build warship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced a $70.8 million U.S. Navy contract was awarded to Huntington Ingalls as its latest installment toward acquiring long-lead-time materials for a new America-class amphibious assault ship.

The award represents the seventh contract toward the construction of LHA 9 at the Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula.

“Huntington Ingalls and its talented shipbuilders continue to work hard on behalf of our Sailors and Marines to build the next generation of Navy ships,” said Wicker. “I am glad to see Ingalls receive the funding it needs to continue building LHA 9 and ensuring our Navy remains the best in the world.”

“Long-lead-time contracts allow the Navy to get more bang for the buck by being able to plan in advance for new ship construction. These successive contracts mean our Mississippi shipbuilders will have the materials needed to proceed with construction of this new amphibious assault ship,” said Hyde-Smith.

Work associated with this project is expected to be complete by April 2024.