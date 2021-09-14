Hyde-Smith seeks one-year extension of National Flood Insurance Program

PIVOT — The lower Delta backwater flood that began in 2019 continues unabated into 2020, wracking up thousands of dollars in losses per individual in the affected areas. This photo was taken July, 27, 2019 in the lower Mississippi Delta. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said she will push for passage of legislation to extend the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) before it expires on September 30.

The senator is an original cosponsor of the NFIP Extension Act of 2021 (S.2724), which would extend the program through Sept. 30, 2022.

“Without a long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program in place, it is critical that we extend this program for people in Mississippi and around the country who rely on this coverage to protect their homes and businesses,” Hyde-Smith said. “In the midst of an active hurricane season, it would be irresponsible for Congress to let this program lapse.”

More than 60,000 Mississippians use the program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).