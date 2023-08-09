HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – All lanes of Interstate 10 westbound at Menge Avenue in Harrison County will be closed overnight as part of the bridge demolition process.

The closure will take place on Wednesday, August 9 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said bridge demolition is underway at the overpass to remove the bridge deck, and the overnight closure of I-10 W will allow bridge beams to be removed.

While this closure is in place, traffic will be re-routed utilizing the Menge Ave. exit and entrance ramps. Detour signage will be in place, and drivers may seek alternate routes.

I-10 eastbound at Menge Ave. will be closed another night, and MDOT will notify the public when the eastbound closure is imminent.

Construction began July 5, and the project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The work is part of an interchange project funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Buc-ee’s, which will open a store near the location.