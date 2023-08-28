HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – All lanes of Interstate 10 eastbound at Menge Avenue will be closed overnight on Wednesday, August 30.

The closure will be from 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday to 5:00 a.m. on Thursday as part of the Menge Avenue interchange project funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Buc-ee’s.

As part of the process to demolish the existing overpass, crews have removed the bridge deck and beams over I-10 west and are currently removing the bridge deck over I-10 east. The closure will allow the remaining bridge beams to be removed.

While this closure is in place, traffic will be re-routed utilizing the Menge Avenue exit and entrance ramps. Detour signage will be in place, and drivers may seek alternate routes.

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

The timing of the closure is subject to change and dependent upon construction progress, availability of materials and weather conditions.

The project’s scope includes replacing the Menge Ave. bridge over I-10, widening entrance and exit ramps and widening Firetower Road. Construction began July 5, and the project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months.