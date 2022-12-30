DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned.

$60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead.

“This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and businesses all along the Gulf Coast that rely on I-10 every day. Widening I-10 from four to six lanes will help to remove a major bottleneck and reduce delays, while additional improvements along the route will help keep all drivers safer,” said Senator Roger Wicker.

The widening will begin just west of Diamondhead to east of County Farm Road in Harrison County where an existing 6-lane segment ends.

It includes the Menge Avenue interchange in Pass Christian where the new 80,000 square foot Bucc-ee’s is planned with 100 gas pumps. The Texas-based travel center will be the first in Mississippi. Semi trucks are not permitted at the chain.

The surrounding 140 acres will be sold off and expected to be developed in the coming years as part of the Menge Commercial Park with possibilities of retail, hotel, medical, and office space.

Buc-ee’s is paying to widen the Menge Avenue overpass, from two lanes to five. Plans include a new concrete road in the middle of the commercial park between Lobouy Road and Firetower Road, next to the planned location.

Funding will also support intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements from approximately 1.5 miles west of the S.R. 603/43 interchange to approximately 2 miles east of U.S. 49.

The grant money, announced Dec. 30, is part of a $5 billion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden in November 2021.