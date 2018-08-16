State

I-20 shut down near Brandon

Aug 16, 2018 04:18 PM CDT

Aug 16, 2018 05:12 PM CDT

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - I-20 shut down between Mile Marker 58 and 59. According to reports a tree fell blocking traffic.

A truck hauling cars is also involved.  

Crews are on the way. We will update as information becomes available,

 

