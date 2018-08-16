I-20 shut down near Brandon
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - I-20 shut down between Mile Marker 58 and 59. According to reports a tree fell blocking traffic.
A truck hauling cars is also involved.
Crews are on the way. We will update as information becomes available,
