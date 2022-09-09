PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair.

Detour signs will be in place at exit 243. Drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, and back to the I-55 Coffeeville exit (211). MDOT officials said arrow boards and signs will be placed along the detour route.

The closure will be from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9 until Monday, September 12 at 7:00 a.m.

Courtesy: MDOT

Jackson State will be in Memphis on Saturday to play against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, while Ole Miss will be at home to face Central Arkansas on Saturday.