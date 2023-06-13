JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As recent high school graduates across the state prepare for the next stages of their lives, education for another four years isn’t a part of the plan for many.

For Erin Riggins, Associate Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, that’s okay.

“We have our line worker training program in partnership with Mississippi Power. So that is a program that’s only 13 weeks long, and we partner with Mississippi Power to deliver that training,” Riggins said.

That is just one of the four 13-week programs offered at the community college. Others include training in geographic information systems, telecommunications, and welding. MGCCC offers other training and degree programs in a variety of different disciplines.

Companies like Google also provide job training and certifications to get people into jobs and achieve promotions. The company has career certificates in cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support, project management, and more. For Riggins, this development helps people and the communities they live in to thrive.

“Whenever you make short-term training available, ready and available for people, that leads to high-wage jobs,” Riggins said. “That makes an instant impact in the community.”

For those questioning where to start, MGCCC has career assessment resources on its website for those still trying to figure out what they want to do professionally. There, people can take a quiz to help assess what they want to do.

For those now ready for the job search, it’s not just essential to have a resume, but for people to know about it. Experts recommend sites like LinkedIn to not only help job seekers find employers but the other way around as well. For those looking for careers in government jobs, usajobs.gov is the place to look.