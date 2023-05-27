JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is known for comfort food. For those with a sweet tooth, some of the popular dishes in the state are desserts.
Visit Mississippi compiled a list of some of the most popular desserts in the state and where you can find them.
Lemon Ice Box Pie – Crystal Grill, Greenwood
- Lemon ice box pie usually consists of lemon juice, eggs, and condensed milk in a pie crust. The crust is frequently made with graham crackers and butter. Crystal Grill is open Thursday through Sunday.
Mississippi Mud Pie – The Chimneys, Gulfport
- Mississippi mud pie contains a gooey chocolate sauce, brownie and chocolate custard on top of a crumbly chocolate crust. The Chimneys in Gulfport calls it Mississippi Mud Cake. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Black Bottom Pie – Weidmann’s, Meridian
- Black bottom pie contains a silky dark chocolate cream on ginger snap crust. The pie also has a layer of fluffy, whiskey-spiked custard and is usually topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Weidmann’s is open Monday through Saturday.
Pecan Praline Pie – Walnut Hills Restaurant, Vicksburg
- The dessert is crafted with a special praline pecan liqueur at this Vicksburg restaurant. Walnut Hills Restaurant is closed on Tuesday.
White Chocolate Bread Pudding – Crescent City Grill, Hattiesburg
- This pudding is a Creole twist on an old Southern favorite. Crescent City Grill is open seven days a week.
Bananas Foster Banana Pudding – Pig & Pint, Jackson
- The pudding is made with a brown sugar rum sauce. The dessert is served with vanilla wafers in a signature Styrofoam cup at the Pig & Pint. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday.
Sugaree’s Layer Cakes – Sugaree’s Bakery, New Albany
- Sugaree’s layer cakes include caramel, strawberry and rainbow. The business says the cakes are made from scratch. Sugaree’s is open from Wednesday to Saturday.
Cotton Blues Cheesecakes – Cotton Blues, Waynesboro
- This business is home to the four-pound cheesecake. Customers can choose from several different flavors, including original, strawberry, sea-salted caramel and blueberry.