Ida assistance centers to open on November 1st in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster Registration Intake Centers for Hurricane Ida will open on November 1st for businesses and residents of Amite, Hancock, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

Neighbors may be eligible for federal individual assistance through FEMA or low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Only businesses in Adams, Forrest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion and Stone counties are eligible for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will open the seven centers from Monday, November 1st through Saturday, November 13th. The centers are intended to assist those applying for assistance. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m., and will be closed on Sundays. On November 1st, the centers will open at noon.

The Disaster Registration Intake Centers will be held at the following locations:

Amite County : The Harrison Building, 910 Old McComb Liberty Road, Liberty, MS 39645

: The Harrison Building, 910 Old McComb Liberty Road, Liberty, MS 39645 Hancock County : Hancock Resource Center, 454 Highway 90, Suite B, Waveland MS 39576

: Hancock Resource Center, 454 Highway 90, Suite B, Waveland MS 39576 Harrison County : Harrison County Annex Building, 9229 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503

: Harrison County Annex Building, 9229 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503 Pearl River County : Picayune Safe Room, 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS 39466

: Picayune Safe Room, 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS 39466 Pike County : St. Andrews Mission, 104 South Front Street, McComb, MS 39648

: St. Andrews Mission, 104 South Front Street, McComb, MS 39648 Walthall County : Walthall County EMA Office, 908 Armory Road, Tylertown, MS 39667

: Walthall County EMA Office, 908 Armory Road, Tylertown, MS 39667 Wilkinson County: Wilkinson County EMA Office: 1495 U.S. Highway 61 South, Woodville, MS 39669

Visitors are asked to be able to provide:

Social Security Number : You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

: You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. Insurance Information : Could include homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance.

: Could include homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance. Damage Information : Must know the type of disaster and the type of dwelling or vehicle.

: Must know the type of disaster and the type of dwelling or vehicle. Financial Information : Provide your annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.

: Provide your annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster. Contact Information : Provide your address and phone number (at the time of the disaster and now).

: Provide your address and phone number (at the time of the disaster and now). Direct Deposit Information (optional): Must provide bank name, type of account, routing number and account number.

Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance online here, or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). For hearing or speech impaired, call 1-800-462-7585 to apply. To apply for a social security number card click here.