JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians can submit their own ideas for a chance to be featured on a Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) digital message board.

MDOT leaders are encouraging Mississippians to submit a punny, clever message for a chance to win the Safety Message Contest.

The messages are often related to current events and pop culture. They’re displayed in an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

There is no limit on the numbers of entries that can be submitted. MDOT leaders provided the following guidelines to remember:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs can only accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.

Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.

No emojis.

Additionally, MDOT leaders are looking for submissions with the following themes:

Speeding

Distracted driving/texting and driving

Seat belt safety

Sober drinking

Work zone safety

Turn signals/blinkers

Left lane driving etiquette

Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for details on how to submit messages.