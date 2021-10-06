IHL receives $1.3M to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) $1.3 million to fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete (C2C) Tuition Assistance Grant through 2023. The funds can be used at any of the public universities or community colleges in the state of Mississippi.

The C2C program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree, and enables them to turn their deferred dreams of earning a degree into reality.

According to officials, qualifying returning students will receive a $1,000 grant that can be renewed every semester.

Additional information on C2C can be found at either www.msc2c.org or by calling 833-222-4338.