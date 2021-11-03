Ilex Organics to open in Clarksdale

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – Ilex Organics plans to open in Clarksdale and will provide 60 new jobs to Mississippians. The project is said to cost $2.612 million and will be complete with filled job roles in two years.

Started in 2020 by Mississippi native, Oliver Luckett, the Clarksdale Ilex location will produce and bag Yaupon tea and label and distribute Mississippi catfish filets.

The facility will open in a 38,000-sqare-foot location in the Leonard Pharr Industrial Park. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) will provide assistance for building improvements and workforce training.

“The creation of sixty jobs in Clarksdale by Ilex will have a tremendous impact on the local community and economy for years to come,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).