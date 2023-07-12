PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben was inaugurated for a second time as chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The ceremony was held at the Silver Star Convention Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Ceremony emcees were Asa Jimmie, Alice Keats, and Shemah Crosby. The Choctaw Veterans Color Guard presented the colors, and Nana Frazier sang the National Anthem in the Choctaw language. The invocation was given by Pastor Ricky Thompson, Sr.

Following the oath of office, Chief Ben gave his inauguration speech.