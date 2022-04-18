HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The INFINITY Science Center in Hancock County is celebrating ten years as a NASA Visitor Center and Gulf Coast attraction.

The attraction serves as the visitor center for the Stennis Space Center near Bay. St. Louis. INFINITY opened its doors in April 2012. Thousands of people visit the center each month. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the attraction to close in December 2020. Five months later, the center reopened near the end of May 2021.

INFINITY displays carnivorous plants, a science and Earth gallery, a Little Learner’s Lab for children and interactive exhibits. Some exhibits include a pair of Apollo-era rocket engines, a walk-through mockup of the International Space Station’s Destiny module and the Saturn V S-IC-15 stage built to launch the Apollo 19 mission before it was canceled.

On Saturday, April 30, an Apollo 13 documentary produced by Mississippi State University will be shown to celebrate the anniversary of INFINITY. Fred Haise, a Biloxi native, was scheduled to command the Apollo 19 mission. In 1970, he flew as a lunar module pilot on the Apollo 13 mission, which experienced an in-flight explosion. Haise will attend the celebration virtually to answer questions about the 1970 mission. He will be joined by Apollo 13 engineer Gilroy Chow, a Cleveland native.

