JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The March inflation report is out and showed only a tenth of a point increase for consumers.

Gas prices plummeted and food prices stayed flat, with most of the increase attributed to rising service and rent prices. While inflation is still lingering in many sectors, experts said these numbers show a trend in the right direction.

“Overall, the report was in-line or slightly better than expectations. We’ve seen a decrease in prices of a lot of goods, energy in particular, including gasoline, contributed to the slower increase in March. Food prices were unchanged between February and March. However, they’re still elevated compared to one year ago. They’re still up about 8%, but that seems to be moving in the right direction,” said Corey Miller, State Economist for Mississippi.