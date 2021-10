MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility are investigating the death of inmate Jeremy Russell.

According to Management & Training Corp., officers discovered Russell unresponsive in his cell before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Medical staff responded, and local paramedics later pronounced Russell dead.

The 21-year-old was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

An autopsy will determine his cause of death.