LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WREG) — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died at the county jail Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, personnel at the detention center found the inmate, 53-year-old Marie Parkman of Jackson, unresponsive in her cell.

After medical personnel and paramedics performed life-saving measures, Parkman was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation remains active.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.