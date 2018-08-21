Inmate dies in Wilkinson County Jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Corrections

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is leading the investigation into the death of an inmate at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

Investigators say Nija Syvallus Bonhomme, 24, was unresponsive when medical personnel responded to reports of a fight between two inmates.

Authorities did not name the other inmate in the incident and said a cause of death has not been given pending an autopsy and a full investigation.

Bonhomme was serving a twenty-year sentence for armed robbery and burglary.

It is the eighth inmate death in three weeks in Mississippi.