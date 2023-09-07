JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate was killed early Thursday morning at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

According to Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Commissioner Burl Cain, corrections officers reported the incident happened around 2:00 a.m.

The victim had been incarcerated for a total of four years. The inmate has not been identified.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC are investigating the incident.

Officials said the attackers were apprehended with video evidence. The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.