Innovate Mississippi receives grant from U.S. Small Business Administration

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued grant awards up to $125,000 each to six organizations in the Southeastern Region of the U.S., including Innovate Mississippi. The funds will be used for specialized training, mentoring, and technical assistance for research and development (R&D)-focused small businesses under the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program.

“The six recipients of FAST grants in the Southeastern Region will broaden advanced opportunities for entrepreneurs, says Janita R. Stewart, SBA Regional Administrator (acting). “Innovative entrepreneurs should be encouraged to take advantage of federal research dollars to advance their product or service and to build onto their footprint for sustainable technology in the small business sector.”

FAST seeks to improve outcomes in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs for underserved communities by increasing participation from women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses.   

“The MS FAST program is a great tool to help our companies prepare winning proposals, and in many cases, reach out and connect with partners they need to be successful,” said Tony Jeff of Innovate Mississippi.

The FAST grantees in the Southeastern Region are as follows: 

Awardees – 2022 Cohort – Base Year
STATEORGANIZATION
GeorgiaInnovation Gateway at the University of Georgia
KentuckyKentucky Science and Technology Corporation
TennesseeLaunch TN

Awardees – 2021 Cohort – Second Year

STATEORGANIZATION
      MississippiInnovate Mississippi
North CarolinaFirst Flight Venture Center, Inc.
South CarolinaUniversity of South Carolina

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories