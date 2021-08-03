International Museum of Muslim Cultures receives $21K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, leaders with the International Museum of Muslim Cultures of Jackson

Mississippi announced the museum was awarded a $21,100 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC).

The grant will be used to support the museum’s annual Islamic Heritage Month activities as well as operational needs for our organization.

“The state’s arts community has displayed such resiliency during tumultuous times, and we are very pleased to provide support to these worthy organizations,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “These funds will help organizations recover from the past year and build upon their successes for future arts-based programming. MAC awards annual grants to individuals and organizations in nearly every area of the state, helping broaden the reach of arts to serve the state’s diverse population.”