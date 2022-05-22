OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 20th Annual Conference on Flavor Physics and CP Violation (FPCP) will be held at the University of Mississippi (UM) from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27.

Dozens of the world’s top particle physicists, researchers, postdoctoral associates and students from universities and institutions from around the world will gather to discuss recent progress in both theory and experiment on a range of topics in particle physics.

“FPCP is one of a handful of international conferences at which scientists from around the world meet to discuss new and compelling topics in the field,” said UM physics and astronomy assistant professor and event organizer Jake Bennett.

The first FPCP conference was held in 2022. Previous conferences have been held in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Organizers expect about 75 researchers and students to attend the in-person sessions, with about the same number joining in virtually.

Click here to register for a free class.