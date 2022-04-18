BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi food and agriculture companies are invited to attend an international trade seminar in Biloxi on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The seminar will be hosted by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC). Companies interested in learning more about export resources and assistance through the Southern U.S. Trade Association (SUSTA) are encouraged to attend.

SUSTA helps connect companies to international buyers at trade show and trade missions. The association also assist companies with international marketing efforts by providing 50% cost-share assistance. The seminar will cover more about what SUSTA offers. Additionally, participants will also learn about MDAC marketing programs.

Products that qualify for SUSTA include fresh produce, snack foods, seafood, sauces and condiments, seasonings, horticulture, consumer-ready retail foods, beverages, pet foods, wood products and more.

The seminar will be held at the Bolton Building at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi. A sponsored lunch will be provided at 12:00 p.m. The seminar will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free. Click here to register. Call Susan Lawrence at (601)-213-7546 to learn more about SUSTA’s programs.