MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The IRS is reportedly hiring for a new call site in Mississippi.

The IRS says it will hire 10 Collection Contact Representatives to staff a site in Clarksdale. Those who get the job will answer calls to help people resolve their tax-related issues.

The IRS says the hirings are a part of a larger project to help communities.

“A special focus for the IRS has been to increase services and employment in under-represented communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “This new effort in Mississippi is designed to help people in the community as well as taxpayers needing help related to collection issues. We are proud to be working closely with federal, state and local officials to launch this new site, and we appreciate their significant assistance raising awareness about this important effort.”

The IRS says the positions have a beginning salary range of $36,118 to $46,953 with the potential for annual raises and promotions. Both English and bilingual Spanish positions are available.

“Expanded IRS collection services will provide job opportunities in the Mississippi Delta while increasing the agency’s ability to respond to taxpayer phone inquiries,” said Darren Guillot, the IRS Small Business and Self-Employed commissioner for collection. “This is an important effort, and the IRS hopes this will open the door to other opportunities in other locations in the future.”

The IRS will reportedly hire more people after expanding the building on Sharkey Road in Clarksdale.

The application process will close March 22. Click here for more information on how to apply.