MAYERSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Issaquena County Sheriff Richard Jones died on Thursday, February 10 following a battle with cancer, according to the Vicksburg Post.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department released a statement about Jones’ passing on its Facebook page.

We are sad to hear of the passing of Issaquena Sheriff Richard Jones. Please be in prayer for his family and department. RIP Sheriff Jones, we will take it from here. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department

Arrangements for Jones have not been announced at this time.