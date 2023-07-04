Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to some viewers.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson County deputies are working to identify the man whose body was found floating in the water off Belle Fontaine beach on Friday, June 30.

Investigators released pictures of the following tattoos on the man in order to help identify him:

One on chest says “Sticks”

One on left arm says “TE”

One on left thigh is a blue “V”

According to deputies, the unidentified man was wearing a blue “Evening in Paris” t-shirt, khaki shorts, a brown belt and blue and white Under Amour shoes. He also had an “HIV Confidential Testing” bracelet and a “Know Your Status Be in Control” bracelet.

This picture shows the “Sticks” tattoo on the unidentified man. (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

This picture shows the “TE” tattoo on the unidentified man. (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

This picture shows the “V” tattoo on the unidentified man. (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

This picture shows the shirt the man was wearing when his body was discovered. (Courtesy: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said an autopsy is pending on the man. This case is being treated as a homicide.

If you recognize the tattoos, the clothing the man wore or have any information, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-7063.