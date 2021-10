In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A lottery player from Jackson County won $100,000 on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The player bought the winning Elvis scratch-off game for $5 from Neighborhood Store #2 on 14th Street in Pascagoula.

One top jackpot prize remains, along with many other prize levels for the Elvis scratch-off game, plus an additional jackpot via the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance Promotional drawings.