GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson County man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin.

Bradford Thompson, Jr., 39, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Court documents showed that in May 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Thompson’s home. During the execution of the warrant, agents said they found suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, more than $30,000 in cash, and a firearm.

Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed that the controlled substances included 100 grams or more of a substance containing heroin. Field tests also confirmed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine.

Thompson pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 15, 2024. He faces a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, investigated the case.