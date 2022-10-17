JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two 16-year-old girls died in a car crash after their homecoming dance in Jackson County on Saturday, October 15.

The Sun Herald reported family and friends of Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor formed search parties to find the friends after they never made it home from their homecoming dance in Hurley.

An uncle of one of the girls found their vehicle flipped into the woods near the intersection of Mississippi 613 and Lum-Reeves Road on Sunday, October 17.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. pronounced the two teenagers dead at the scene just after 5:00 p.m. According to the newspaper, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.