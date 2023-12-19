JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office are warning the community about recent bomb threats in Mississippi.

This comes after bomb threats targeted airports and synagogues across the state.

Officials with the FBI said agents and their partners follow up on every tip they receive from the public and investigate all threats to determine their credibility.

When an investigation concludes there was a false or hoax threat made to an institution, or another public place, a federal charge could be considered, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. If a federal charge is not warranted, state charges can be considered.

“The FBI prioritizes the protection of community members from those who seek to intimidate and bring fear upon citizens,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Jackson Field Office. “We remain committed to tirelessly seeking out those individuals and holding them accountable for their nefarious actions intended to instill fear upon citizens based on biases.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens of all races and religions,” said U.S. Attorney Todd Gee. “All threats are taken very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to bring to justice those who choose to incite fear in our communities.”

Officials encourage the public to help curb the hoax threats. They can contact law enforcement to report any potential threats or suspicious activity.

If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, the public can reach out to their local police department by calling 911, or contact the Jackson FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone (1-800-CALL-FBI).

Members of the public can also call the Jackson FBI field office to report a tip at (601) 948-5000.