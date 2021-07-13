Jackson, Greenville mayors sign conference letter supporting infrastructure package

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden’s initiative to improve infrastructure in the United States got a boost from the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba were among more than 360 city mayors from both major parties to sign a letter from the conference. The letter stated their support for the bipartisan infrastructure framework.

Democrats and Republicans are still negotiating the $1.2 trillion deal. The money would be spent over eight years on roads, bridges, water and energy services, broadband and other critical public services.

Click here to read the full letter.

