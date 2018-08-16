JDRF kicks off battle against diabetes

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Jackson Juvenile Diabetes Research Association kicked off their annual fundraising efforts.

The group continues to look for a cause to help find a cure for early onset diabetes.

“Type 1 Diabetes, also called T1D is a chronic, life threatening autoimmune disease that is currently unpreventable and uncurable.”

“People with T1D are unable to produce insulin, which is a hormone that helps convert glucose into energy, which keeps blood sugar in check.” 

WJTV supports JDRF as a Caring for Mississippi event. Attendees are gearing up for an upcoming walk.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story