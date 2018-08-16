JDRF kicks off battle against diabetes

The Jackson Juvenile Diabetes Research Association kicked off their annual fundraising efforts.

The group continues to look for a cause to help find a cure for early onset diabetes.

“Type 1 Diabetes, also called T1D is a chronic, life threatening autoimmune disease that is currently unpreventable and uncurable.”



“People with T1D are unable to produce insulin, which is a hormone that helps convert glucose into energy, which keeps blood sugar in check.”

WJTV supports JDRF as a Caring for Mississippi event. Attendees are gearing up for an upcoming walk.