Jefferson County Sheriff investigating death of one-year-old child

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

FAYETTE, Miss (WJTV) - One child is dead and another is in critical condition in what Jefferson County deputies are investigating as a possible overdose.

The one-year-old child was in the care of a foster parent when he died on August 11. Coroner R. McDonald says they are waiting on toxicology reports in order to determine a cause of death. 

A second child who was also in the home remains in critical condition at UMMC.

 

 

 

