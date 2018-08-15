Jefferson County Sheriff investigating death of one-year-old child
FAYETTE, Miss (WJTV) - One child is dead and another is in critical condition in what Jefferson County deputies are investigating as a possible overdose.
The one-year-old child was in the care of a foster parent when he died on August 11. Coroner R. McDonald says they are waiting on toxicology reports in order to determine a cause of death.
A second child who was also in the home remains in critical condition at UMMC.
