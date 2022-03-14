OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The late renowned songwriter and University of Mississippi alumnus Jim Weatherly will be honored with the University of Mississippi (UM) inaugural Medal for the Arts on April 21, 2022.

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The event will feature country music star Brett Young and the Mississippians Jazz Ensemble as the house band.

Weatherly began writing songs when he was about 12 years old. He had his own bands during high school and while attending Ole Miss until he moved to Los Angeles with his rock band, The Gordian Knot, in 1966.

He was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards.

Tickets for the Medal for the Arts ceremony are $10 and may be purchased by visiting the UM Box Office website.