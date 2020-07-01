John Campbell appointed USDA Rural Development State Director for Mississippi

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WJTV) – The Trump Administration announced Wednesday the appointment of John G. Campbell as the new State Director for USDA Rural Development in Mississippi. He starts his position on July 6, 2020.

“John Campbell brings a wealth of experience to his new position, and I welcome him to the Rural Development team,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand. “He will work tirelessly to strengthen the economies of Mississippi’s rural communities.”

As state director, Campbell will use his leadership experience to oversee Rural Development programs in a customer-focused manner to continue to restore prosperity in rural Mississippi.

“John Gordon’s education, background, and broad experience will serve Mississippians well as he takes on the position of State Director for USDA Rural Development in Mississippi. A son of the Mississippi Delta, he understands the unique needs and ways of rural communities in our state,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). “I am grateful for his service while I served as Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce and as I became a U.S. Senator. I wish him well and look forward to working with him in his new role within the Trump administration.”

“John Campbell is an outstanding choice to be USDA’s Rural Development State Director for Mississippi,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wick (R-Miss.). “With nearly two decades of experience working on policy issues important to agriculture and rural America, he will do a great job helping communities in our state to grow and prosper. I look forward to working with John in this new position.”

